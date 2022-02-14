Zahid Hasan and Sadia Islam Mou has been married for 25 years, prior to which they had been in a relationship for three. On the occasion of celebrating love, the celebrity couple shared their insight behind the success of their marriage.

We ask Zahid Hasan how it all began. With a palm on his face, he replied, "It is a very personal matter. Even after all these years I am still too shy to freely talk about it. Many people are aware that we met each other during a shoot. But our relationship did not start there. Mou and I used to work together quite often. We went for shoots abroad, and we worked for various programmes on BTV. We got to know each other and eventually we just fell in love."

Photo: Courtesy

At the start of Zahid and Mou's relationship, they met in secret.

"When we fell in love, people could not celebrate Valentine's Day as easily as they do today. It was very difficult for us to talk and meet. We used to date in secret! We met secretly, and we even had to talk in secret." shared Zahid Hasan.

"I used to live in a boarding house. I had to call Mou from my landlord's home! But somehow neither of us ever got caught," said Zahid, laughingly.

The couple believes the significance of love can be found through mutual trust, respect, loyalty, and care. That is the secret behind the success of their relationship.

Mou said, "Zahid is a very straightforward man. There is no dishonesty in him and he is very dedicated to his responsibilities. He is also my ideal husband and a great father to my children. But what I admire about him the most is that he understands what love is, and he knows how to love others."

Photo: Courtesy

"Mou is a very talented woman. She always tries to do her best. Moreover, she is also my ideal wife and a great mother to my children," added Zahid.

The two also had a message for young couples in a relationship, as well as people looking to get married.

They said, "There should be mutual respect and trust between a couple. Of course, the person you chose should be a good human being. There are both positive and negative sides to every person. We have to accept that. It is not good to focus on your significant other's flaws all the time. because nobody is perfect."

The couple also added that one should focus on a person's inner beauty and learn about all the amazing traits of their personality, rather than only caring for what is on the outside. That is the key to a wonderful married life.

So, how is the happy couple celebrating their love this Valentine's Day?

"14 February is the death anniversary of my father. So, unfortunately, this is a day of mourning me and my family," said Zahid. Before concluding our meeting, he asked for prayers for his late father.