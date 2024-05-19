Venom: The Last Dance to conclude the Marvel trilogy

The third instalment of the Venom trilogy, 'Venom: The Last Dance' has been confirmed to be the last movie of the series starring Tom Hardy by Sony.

According to Deadline, Group Chairman of Sony Motion Picture Tom Rothman described a few upcoming movies including titles such as, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' and 'Venom: The Last Dance' to be a "significant event" for film enthusiasts.

He continued, "The third and last Venom, is going to be huge."

The last instalment is to be released on 25 October 2024.