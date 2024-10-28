'Venom' tops N.American box office

Splash

BSS/AFP
28 October, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:08 am

Related News

'Venom' tops N.American box office

BSS/AFP
28 October, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:08 am
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Photo: Collected
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Photo: Collected

The new Columbia/Marvel superhero film "Venom: The Last Dance" failed to match the openings of the series' two previous episodes but still easily topped the North American box office with ticket sales estimated at $51 million, industry watchers said.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage," the follow-up to the original "Venom," had enjoyed a $96 million opening weekend in 2021, but "Last Dance" faced stiff competition for viewers from a baseball World Series featuring the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tom Hardy again plays a disgruntled journalist who morphs into a terrifying alien with huge jagged teeth -- and what has been described as a Gene Simmons tongue -- in a cast that includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple and Rhys Ifans.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With Halloween only days away, meanwhile, Paramount's horror film "Smile 2" slipped just one spot from last weekend's opening, taking in $40.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Naomi Scott plays a troubled pop star afflicted by a grim curse.

Third place went to the new religious thriller "Conclave" from FilmNation, with $6.5 million. Ralph Fiennes, playing a cardinal called on to "manage" the election of a new pope, finds himself caught in shadowy, back-stabbing intrigue while wrestling with questions of his own faith -- and ambition.

Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow play fellow cardinals, each with his own agenda, and Isabella Rossellini is a nun of steely countenance.

Analyst David A. Gross said the film, with "sensational critics' reviews," is well-positioned in the Oscars Best Picture race. Edward Berger ("All Quiet on the Western Front") directed the film, which is based on a Robert Harris thriller.

In fourth, down two spots, was Universal and DreamWorks Animation's "The Wild Robot," about a robot having to get along witih fuzzy woodland creatures after being stranded on a remote island. It took in $6.5 million.

And hanging steady in fifth was "We Live in Time," a romantic drama from StudioCanal, at $4.8 million. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star.
Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Terrifier 3" ($4.8 million)

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" ($3.2 million)

"Anora" ($867,000)

"Piece by Piece" ($720,000)

"Transformers One" ($720,000)

Venom / Box office / North America

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

21h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

32m | Videos
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

1h | Videos
Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

15h | Videos
US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

15h | Videos