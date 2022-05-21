Vangelis, Blade Runner and Chariots of Fire composer, dies aged 79

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 May, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 11:23 am

Related News

Vangelis, Blade Runner and Chariots of Fire composer, dies aged 79

Vangelis won the Oscar for his Chariots of Fire score in 1982 and was revered globally as one of the pioneers of electronic music

Hindustan Times
21 May, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 11:23 am
Vangelis, Blade Runner and Chariots of Fire composer, dies aged 79. Photo: Collected
Vangelis, Blade Runner and Chariots of Fire composer, dies aged 79. Photo: Collected

Vangelis, the Greek composer whose rousing electronic theme music for the Oscar-winning 1981 film Chariots of Fire became one of the most loved movie scores, has died at the age of 79. 

The law firm representing the composer said he died late on Tuesday, without giving a cause of death. The composer also scored music for films like Blade Runner and Alexander over a decades-long career.

Vangelis won the Oscar for his Chariots of Fire score in 1982 and was revered globally as one of the pioneers of electronic music. 

Born Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou in 1943, the young Vangelis developed an early interest in music and experiments with sounds produced by banging pots and pans or fixing nails, glasses and other objects to the strings of his parents' piano. 

 

Vangelis / Blade Runner / musical composer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

3h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

4h | In Focus
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The right way to apply for jobs at int'l orgs

10m | Videos
Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

23h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1d | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally