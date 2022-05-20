Vangelis, composer of 'Chariots of Fire' score, dies at 79

Splash

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 08:20 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 08:26 am

Vangelis, composer of 'Chariots of Fire' score, dies at 79

The law firm representing the composer said he died late on Tuesday, without giving a cause of death

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 08:20 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 08:26 am
Greek composer Vangelis performs during a concert at the Temple of Zeus in Athens on June 28, 2001. Vangelis presented a 60-minute composition entitled Mythodea./File Photo
Greek composer Vangelis performs during a concert at the Temple of Zeus in Athens on June 28, 2001. Vangelis presented a 60-minute composition entitled Mythodea./File Photo

Vangelis, the Greek composer whose rousing electronic theme music for the Oscar-winning 1981 film "Chariots of Fire" became one of the most loved movie scores, has died at the age of 79.

The law firm representing the composer said he died late on Tuesday, without giving a cause of death.

In a post on Twitter, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Vangelis "a pioneer of the electronic sound."

"He began his long journey on the Chariots of Fire. From there he will always send us his notes," Mitsotakis wrote.

"Ad astra, Vangelis" - Latin for "to the stars" - tweeted NASA, saying Vangelis contributed scores to its explorations to Jupiter.

Born Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou in 1943, the young Vangelis developed an early interest in music and experiments with sounds produced by banging pots and pans or fixing nails, glasses and other objects to the strings of his parents' piano.

He absorbed the tones of Greek folk songs and Orthodox Christian choral music, but he had no formal musical training, which he later said had helped save his sense of creativity.

After a start with local rock bands, Vangelis left for Paris at the age of 25, joining an exodus of young artists following a 1967 coup that installed a military junta in Greece.

Away from home, he was attracted by the then-new field of electronic synthesizers that allowed him to create the lush melodic colours that became his trademark sound.

Despite enjoying success in the European "prog rock" scene of the early 1970s with Aphrodite's Child, a band he formed with fellow Greek musician Demis Roussos, Vangelis was uncomfortable with the expectations on a commercial performing artist and largely retreated to the recording studio he created for himself in London.

It was there that he wrote the score for "Chariots of Fire", the story of the triumph of a group of British runners at the 1924 Olympic Games.

Unashamedly non-contemporary, its pulsating synthesizer beats and soaring melody made the slow motion opening sequence of a group of athletes running along a beach a model for the way the cinema portrayed sport.

Vangelis once said the score, which earned him an Academy Award and topped the charts for weeks, was in part a tribute to his father, who had been a keen amateur runner. But he was also slightly dismissive of the enormous popularity it enjoyed.

"It's only another piece of music," he told an interviewer.

The success of "Chariots of Fire" overshadowed his other scores, but he wrote the music for a number of major films including "Missing", directed by his compatriot Costa-Gavras, and Ridley Scott's futuristic thriller "Blade Runner".

He was a prolific composer over many decades, his work ranging from advertising music and film scores to elaborate symphonic-style compositions and "Jon and Vangelis", his duo with Jon Anderson, lead singer of the prog rock group Yes.

But he remained wary of commercial success, once telling an interviewer he never saw music as just an entertainment.

Top News / World+Biz

Vangelis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

Now | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

What delays infrastructure projects in Bangladesh?

33m | Panorama
Foods that you should never put in the refrigerator

Foods that you should never put in the refrigerator

58m | Food
Beef Kunafa: A treat for beef and cheese lovers

Beef Kunafa: A treat for beef and cheese lovers

1h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

2h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

14h | Videos
How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire