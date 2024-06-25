Uthal Pathal: On the frontier of Cyclone Remal

Splash

Sadia Haque Prinon
25 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:29 am

Related News

Uthal Pathal: On the frontier of Cyclone Remal

‘Uthal Pathal’ captivates with its unaltered, authentic storytelling, highlighting the dire situation of those affected by the devastating cyclone Remal

Sadia Haque Prinon
25 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:29 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Savouring a bowl of steaming hot Khichuri while heavy rain pours down has become a comforting ritual for us all. Yet, for those living by the riverbank, rain is an entirely different experience, plagued with challenges we can't comprehend.

Directed by Mashrukur Rahaman Khan and produced by Rifat Abrar Anik, 'Uthal Pathal' highlights such challenges and hardships seldom experienced by city dwellers. The documentary, with its raw storytelling, highlights the devastation caused by Cyclone Remal in late May. 

Filmed in Nishanbaria and Dhankhali, it reveals the heartbreaking impact on locals like Habibun Nesa, a woman in her mid-forties to early fifties, as Cyclone Remal ravaged Bangladesh for 40 hours.

She poignantly states in the documentary that, "the river has devoured it all," including the graves of her ancestors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While Habibun Nesa could save and relocate herself to a safer destination without much difficulty, the same could not be said for the elderly population residing in those parts. 

Some of the most striking scenes in 'Uthal Pathal' feature locals helping each other, especially the elderly guiding their livestock, like cows and ducks, to safety. This was crucial for their livelihood. 

The elderly faced significant challenges due to the suddenness of the disaster and the difficult terrain. They had little time to prepare, and navigating the flooded pathways led to many minor injuries. 

The film carefully depicts the complex process of fishermen rescuing their boats and trammel nets as well.

The documentary further highlights how misinformation and miscommunication unfortunately contributed to the devastating loss experienced by 23 families in Nishanbaria.

As a cyclone with a signal number 10 loomed, the Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) and NGO workers tirelessly spread warnings. Their efforts eventually succeeded in moving people to safety just before the storm hit.

But such selfless acts also come at a cost.

A CPP worker's own family was gulped by the cyclone while he was on the clock, serving the local people.

Director Mashrukur pointed out the government's inability to take timely action in response to the cyclone, as evidenced by the commencement of preparations one day after the disaster, which only worsened the suffering of residents.

During the post-screening discussion, Zisan, a resident of Nishanbaria, remarked, "Despite the Union members' promise about procuring items like candles and non-perishable food, no action was taken." He pointed out that the multipurpose hall designated as a shelter was just a structure without any real function.

Producer Rifat pointed out, "We can quantify the economic impact, but how do we address the non-monetary consequences?" 

The documentary aims to illustrate this issue. It leaves you asking, "How do you take immediate action?" While the villagers are adept at adapting, their own strategies alone are insufficient to cope with the increasingly severe cyclones. 

'Uthal Pathal' had its debut screening at 'DrikPath Bhaban' on 23 June.

Top News

Cyclone Remal / Natural disasters / Uthal Pathal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

1h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

1h | Videos
Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

3h | Videos
US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

13h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

14h | Videos