Uthal Pathal: On the frontier of Cyclone Remal

Savouring a bowl of steaming hot Khichuri while heavy rain pours down has become a comforting ritual for us all. Yet, for those living by the riverbank, rain is an entirely different experience, plagued with challenges we can't comprehend.

Directed by Mashrukur Rahaman Khan and produced by Rifat Abrar Anik, 'Uthal Pathal' highlights such challenges and hardships seldom experienced by city dwellers. The documentary, with its raw storytelling, highlights the devastation caused by Cyclone Remal in late May.

Filmed in Nishanbaria and Dhankhali, it reveals the heartbreaking impact on locals like Habibun Nesa, a woman in her mid-forties to early fifties, as Cyclone Remal ravaged Bangladesh for 40 hours.

She poignantly states in the documentary that, "the river has devoured it all," including the graves of her ancestors.

While Habibun Nesa could save and relocate herself to a safer destination without much difficulty, the same could not be said for the elderly population residing in those parts.

Some of the most striking scenes in 'Uthal Pathal' feature locals helping each other, especially the elderly guiding their livestock, like cows and ducks, to safety. This was crucial for their livelihood.

The elderly faced significant challenges due to the suddenness of the disaster and the difficult terrain. They had little time to prepare, and navigating the flooded pathways led to many minor injuries.

The film carefully depicts the complex process of fishermen rescuing their boats and trammel nets as well.

The documentary further highlights how misinformation and miscommunication unfortunately contributed to the devastating loss experienced by 23 families in Nishanbaria.

As a cyclone with a signal number 10 loomed, the Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) and NGO workers tirelessly spread warnings. Their efforts eventually succeeded in moving people to safety just before the storm hit.

But such selfless acts also come at a cost.

A CPP worker's own family was gulped by the cyclone while he was on the clock, serving the local people.

Director Mashrukur pointed out the government's inability to take timely action in response to the cyclone, as evidenced by the commencement of preparations one day after the disaster, which only worsened the suffering of residents.

During the post-screening discussion, Zisan, a resident of Nishanbaria, remarked, "Despite the Union members' promise about procuring items like candles and non-perishable food, no action was taken." He pointed out that the multipurpose hall designated as a shelter was just a structure without any real function.

Producer Rifat pointed out, "We can quantify the economic impact, but how do we address the non-monetary consequences?"

The documentary aims to illustrate this issue. It leaves you asking, "How do you take immediate action?" While the villagers are adept at adapting, their own strategies alone are insufficient to cope with the increasingly severe cyclones.

'Uthal Pathal' had its debut screening at 'DrikPath Bhaban' on 23 June.