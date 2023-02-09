US songwriting great Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

Legendary US composer Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94.

Burt Bacharach was an American composer, songwriter, producer, and pianist, who wrote hundreds of pop songs from the late 1950s to the 1980s, many in collaboration with lyricist Hal David.

Burt Bacharach's songs were recorded by over 1,000 artists, he wrote 73 US and 52 UK Top 40 hits, and he was considered one of the most important composers of 20th-century popular music, winning six Grammys and three Oscars in his lifetime.