Updates on Celine Dion’s health shared by her sister

Splash

TBS Report
05 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 04:31 pm

Related News

Updates on Celine Dion’s health shared by her sister

TBS Report
05 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 04:31 pm
Updates on Celine Dion’s health shared by her sister

Celine Dion's sister, Claudette, gave an update about the singer's well-being, almost eight months after the singer disclosed her diagnosis of Stiff person syndrome.
While contending with a rare neurological condition, she remains dedicated to placing her health as a top priority.
Roughly eight months following the singer's revelation of being diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome, an uncommon chronic ailment triggering muscle stiffness and distressing spasms, her sister Claudette has offered a glimpse into the united support their family has provided.
"When I call, and Celine is busy, I talk to my sister Linda, who lives with her, who tells me she is working hard," said Claudette to Le Journal de Montréal. "She is studying and learning from the world's best doctors specialising in this rare disease".
"I honestly think she just needs to rest," Claudette shared. "She's spent all her life above it all, trying to be the biggest and strongest. At some point, your 'little' heart and 'little' body is speaking to you. It's important."
This latest update came in a couple of months subsequent to Celine Dion's decision to cancel the remaining shows of her Courage World Tour. As Claudette pointed out, Céline's utmost emphasis remains directed towards maintaining her well-being.
 

 

Celine Dion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

9h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

1h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier