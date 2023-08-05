Updates on Celine Dion’s health shared by her sister

Celine Dion's sister, Claudette, gave an update about the singer's well-being, almost eight months after the singer disclosed her diagnosis of Stiff person syndrome.

While contending with a rare neurological condition, she remains dedicated to placing her health as a top priority.

Roughly eight months following the singer's revelation of being diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome, an uncommon chronic ailment triggering muscle stiffness and distressing spasms, her sister Claudette has offered a glimpse into the united support their family has provided.

"When I call, and Celine is busy, I talk to my sister Linda, who lives with her, who tells me she is working hard," said Claudette to Le Journal de Montréal. "She is studying and learning from the world's best doctors specialising in this rare disease".

"I honestly think she just needs to rest," Claudette shared. "She's spent all her life above it all, trying to be the biggest and strongest. At some point, your 'little' heart and 'little' body is speaking to you. It's important."

This latest update came in a couple of months subsequent to Celine Dion's decision to cancel the remaining shows of her Courage World Tour. As Claudette pointed out, Céline's utmost emphasis remains directed towards maintaining her well-being.

