Celine Dion loses control of muscles amid stiff-person syndrome battle

One year after revealing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, the singer is now experiencing a loss of control over specific body movements, as reported by her sister Claudette Dion.

"She doesn't have control over her muscles," Claudette Dion told 7 Jours, per Daily Mail.

"What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly," she added.

She noted, "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

In May, Celine Dion canceled her "Courage" World Tour due to a rare neurological disorder, which can cause painful muscle spasms and stiffness.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again, " her post added.

As per Claudette Dion, their sister Linda has been residing with Celine Dion in the Las Vegas area, where she is receiving care from doctors specializing in stiff-person syndrome.

