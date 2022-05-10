Tributes pour in for Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma

Splash

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

Tributes pour in for Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma

Our cultural world is poorer without him, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:11 pm
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Photo: Collected
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Photo: Collected

Tributes poured in for Indian music composer and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who passed away on Tuesday aged 84. 

The renowned musician, who breathed his last in Mumbai, had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the past six months and was on dialysis. 

Paying tribute to the Santoor maestro, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that our cultural world is poorer without him. 

"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also extended condolences to the family of Pandit Shiv Kumar, saying his demise "impoverishes our cultural world"

"Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences," Banerjee tweeted.

Sharma was due to perform in Bhopal next week.

"He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active," PTI quoted the family source as saying.

The Jammu-born musician, also a Padma Vibhushan recipient, is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

"The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it's a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti," sarod player Amjad Ali Khan tweeted.
 

Top News

Shivkumar Sharma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

4h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

37m | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

8h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

20h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021