Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma passes away

Splash

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 03:09 pm

Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma passes away

Classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma has died at 84. He was behind the timeless music of Indian films such as Chandni, Darr and Lamhe.

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 03:09 pm
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Photo: Collected
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Photo: Collected

Indian compoiser and legengary santoor player Shiv Kumar Sharma, died in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

He suffered a heart attack, family sources confirmed to PTI. He was 84.

"He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active," the family source told PTI. "The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it's a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti," sarod player Amjad Ali Khan tweeted.

Shiv Kumar Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor. He was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

Him and legendary flautist Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia gave the music for an array of films by Yash Chopra such as Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni. 

His son Rahul Sharma is also a famous santoor player. During an interveiw in 2016, Rahul had said, "When dad was working on the music of Silsila (1981), they had a sitting at Yashji's (Chopra; late film-maker) house. We (Rahul and his elder brother, Rohit) were kids, and present there. As a child growing up in the late '70s and '80s, Amitabh Bachchan was a [household] favourite. When he walked in, he said, 'Arey yahaan to poori baccha party yahoo par hai (The kids are having a fun time here).' We kept looking at him. He had come for a discussion on 'Rang barse' (Bachchan sang the song in Silsila). We were enamoured by him, and my dad was explaining the song to him. This is one of the many moments etched in my memory.

Top News

Shivkumar Sharma / Santoor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

4h | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

5h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

17h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021