The train journey of Harvey Dent

Splash

Tanvir Thamid
25 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 12:00 pm

Related News

The train journey of Harvey Dent

"I was sitting in first-class. I felt like an elitist, and that went against my socialist beliefs. I liked the second-class tickets more, it gave me more of a bohemian persona. My friends called me broke, I called it the Che Guevera ideology..."

Tanvir Thamid
25 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

I felt like I was John Titor, as I sat on this mystifying vehicle, piercing through the space-time continuum.

The eccentric vehicle I am talking about was not a 3 lakh km/second time machine, just a public train in Bangladesh, on Dhaka–Chattogram railway.

I was sitting in first-class. I felt like an elitist, and that went against my socialist beliefs. I liked the second-class tickets more, it gave me more of a bohemian persona. My friends called me broke, I called it the Che Guevera ideology. 

Usually, when I looked through the train window, I would think of something like the theory of relativity. Not that I was great at science or anything; in fact, I used to fail most of my physics tests in school.

Look, everyone's got a gimmick now. I just have multiple. 

After six hours of the long journey, I finally arrived at Chattogram. I could see a few porters around me looking to carry my bags. I detested this culture. It is awful how they are just part of perpetual slavery.

I let them carry my bags anyway. I even negotiated a good deal. I gave them half of what they had initially asked. 

Spoiler alert, I was here to conduct an investigation. Gen Z calls it stalking, but I call it being Sherlock.

What was I investigating? The question should have rather been who I was investigating.

My marriage broker had found me a 'Chatgaiya' girl to tie my knot with. My parents liked her. I, on the other hand, was sceptical. But we all know the saying, beneath their beautiful face laughs a Snapchat filter.

This reality of Bangladeshi girls is daunting. Such hypocrisy, they must learn to embrace themselves as they are. Otherwise, their so-called invigorating feminist power will not prevail!

I was not looking forward to meeting her, I was still not wearing my customised shoes with custom high heels made by my local cobbler. My CV said I was 5 feet 8, but I am barely 5 feet 6. I insisted on this lie regardless, it just made me seem more attractive I guess.

As I smoked a puff from my cigarette, I turned on my Sherlock mode. I need to find out more information, apart from what I found on her Facebook.

In-person data collection is always better. My words might sound like I was good at research, I like to think that too. But my professor found 'extensive' plagiarism in my master's thesis submission. Luckily, they let me get away with it.

I think it had something to do with the fact that most of my professors themselves had plagiarism in their works. I guess there must be something wrong with their Turnitin checker and they knew it well.

It was going to be a hectic day. I found out a lot about this girl's character. I cannot be marrying a girl who had premarital relationships or had a smoking habit, right? 

Oh, and do not worry about her age. I can confirm she was 17. By the time we will tie the knot, she will be 18 hopefully.  All the relationships I had in the past were with girls my age. And to tell you the truth, they were difficult. Try to convince them of something, and they call you out as a manipulator. Such weird framing this liberal echo chamber has gotten!

Top News

fiction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

2h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

3h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused