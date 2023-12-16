The Last Sin

I committed my first act at the tender age of 11 when I flicked bread rolls from my friend's tiffin box. I regretted it immediately, partly out of fear of having wronged my honest parents and partly because I dreaded the wrath of Miss Rita – a child-beating psychopath known for inflicting maximum damage on her students. That Friday I sought solace in the Church, vowing to become a nun if Jesus pardoned me and safeguarded my secret.



Years later, during the second year of my graduation, I was forced to break my vow after my father's sudden demise. With no financial backing, my survival instincts surged and egged me to pilfer cash from my unsuspecting classmate who copied all my notes.

I justified it as my rightful fee. Her millionaire parents showered her with abundant cash and I resolved to alleviate her burden bit by bit every week. This covert operation kept me afloat, allowing me to accumulate enough money by the end of my degree to fund my Masters without hurting a soul.

Today's endeavour surpassed anything I've done before. It was a leap into unfamiliar territory. My stomach churned with an onslaught of fluttering butterflies.

"Do you really want to do this?", my mind attempted to restrain me as I progressed towards Rohan's house. He left early in the morning for a hike with his health-obsessed dad.



I have three hours before their return. My familiarity with every nook and corner of the house gives me an edge.

"God be with me," I muttered, wiping the beads of sweat from my forehead, as I opened the back door of the quiet bungalow. My black hoodie layered on top of a jumper combined with six inch platforms intensified my sweat. Bolting the glass door behind me, I drew the curtains and peered through them, stealing furtive glances of the outside environment.

It was a tranquil neighborhood occupied by elderly residents, mostly parents of wealthy NRIs. Rohan's grandfather had built this house decades ago. His father restored it.



Setting aside my high heels, I tiptoed into the partially darkened house into Mr Khanna's bedroom. I had observed him pull out a black suitcase from the bottom of his wardrobe on a few occasions. My black gloves clung to the sweat on my palms, I adjusted them before opening the wardrobe. Rohan mentioned Mrs Khanna had left behind three diamond necklaces each worth 50 lakhs. As a future daughter-in-law, I would rightfully be inheriting them.



"Seize what is rightfully yours before it's too late," I murmured to myself, as my heart pounded in my chest while I prepared to claim the necklace. I was merely securing myself. If Rohan kept his word of marrying me, these would come to me anyways. If not, these were more useful to a woman than two men. Stagnant wealth solves no purpose. Rohan had mentioned that the necklaces had remained unused since Mrs Khanna's passing. .



The password for the suitcase was the same as his mother's date of demise, just like his phone and laptop passwords. The vintage clock on the wall ticked away the seconds, its rhythmic sound punctuating the silence, competing with my racing pulse. My mouth felt parched. With trembling hands, I opened the suitcase and extracted a brocaded pouch. My heart missed a beat at the sight of dazzling diamonds only seen in glossy magazines. I pocketed the bag, restoring the suitcase and house to its original state before slipping away.



A thousand prayers echoed in my heart as my eyes darted around, scanning every corner. I reached my tiny apartment and meticulously shredded each piece of clothing, disposing of them in the garbage bin outside. I concealed the pouch in a rice canister and awaited Rohan's arrival. We had a lunch date, and I dressed up to play the part of his devoted lover.



The seemingly endless wait was interrupted by Rohan's call. My voice adopted a coquettish tone as I answered, "Hello, baby."

But it was not Rohan; instead, it was Mr Khanna's exasperated voice that shattered my illusion.

"Radhika, it's me. Rohan has been in a major accident and requires immediate surgery. We're running out of money. Please come to Fortis Hospital. You'll need to collect the keys from me and retrieve some valuable belongings."

"What valuable belongings?" I inquired, my voice tinged with anxiety.

"Three diamond necklaces, the only assets left. I used up our entire savings to pay for Mrs Khanna's treatment before she succumbed to cancer, and Rohan's higher education."

Khanna's words struck me like a bolt of lightning, sending my heart sinking. Retrieving the stash from the rice canister, I locked it inside my bike's storage box and made my way to the hospital. It was time for me to repay my debts.

