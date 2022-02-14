Top 5 underrated romantic films to watch this Valentine’s Day

Whether you have an extravagant day planned or you intend to stay in this Valentine's Day, snuggling up next to your significant other for a good movie can be a great ending to a wonderful evening.

So, lean back, relax, and enjoy our list of top five underrated romantic films – arranged in no particular order.

1. Tune in for Love (2019)

Tune in for love. Photo: Collected

K-dramas are known for their tender romance, accompanied by the sweetest of storylines. The Netflix feature film 'Tune in for Love' is an enthralling and subtle romantic tale that shows us the values of sincerity and loyalty. The story follows Mi-soo and Hyeon-o throughout their journey from high school into adulthood. They both fall in love after exchanging stories with each other on a radio programme. They continue to cross paths throughout the film, but their timing is always off. The film co-stars Go-eun – fans of k-drama will instantly recognise her for her role in 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' – and Jung Hae-in.

2. Love Jones (1997)

Love Jones. Photo: Collected

'Love Jones' follows the story of Darius Lovehall (Larenz Tate) – a young black poet living in Chicago, and Nina Mosley (Nia Long) – an attractive and talented photographer. The two spark a mutual attraction towards each other, following a beautiful encounter at a nightclub. As Nina had just gotten out of a relationship, and she is not sure if she still cares for her ex-boyfriend. Darius on the other hand is not sure if he truly wants to admit that he really cares for Nina.

3. Asha Jaoar Majhe (2014)

Asha Jaoar Majhe. Photo: Collected

'Asha Jaoar Majhe' or 'Labour of Love' is a romantic art film about a married Bengali couple. The woman (Basabdatta Chatterjee) works in a handbag factory, and the man (Ritwick Chakraborty) works the night shift at a printing press. They stay apart all day long except for one brief moment every day. The movie has music and sound, but does not feature any dialogue. Directed by Aditya Vikram Sengupta, this award-winning film is definitely worth a watch with your loved one.

4. October (2018)

October. Photo: Collected

The film 'October' is a visual representation of love itself. The movie features very little dialogues, and co-stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu for its lead roles. The film follows the story of Dan and Shiuli. Shiuli falls silent as a consequence of the tragic events in her life, and somehow Dan falls in love with her silence. The film explores the despair one experiences after the loss of a loved one, and the selflessness which manifests from truly loving someone.

5. The Apartment (1996)

The Apartment. Photo: Collected

Romantic French movies are known for their hot and steamy love stories. 'The Apartment' is also one of those passionate romantic dramas that live up to this very notion. Starring Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, the film showcases obsession in love, and stands out for its unique blend of thriller and romance.