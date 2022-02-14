Dhaka, what’re you up to?
TBS asked people around the city what they’re doing for Valentine’s Day
Sharmin:
"Atiq and I got married six months ago, but we have been in a relationship for over five years. Even though we have celebrated Valentine's Day together plenty of times in the past, I still want to make it special. I am preparing a surprise dinner for my husband. I hope he finds it thoughtful."
Sabbir:
"This is our first Valentine's together as a married couple! We never really made a big deal out of this before. Faria and I were friends for a very long time. It was also very difficult getting out on the 14th without alerting our parents. But now that we are married, we are having a nice dinner out and ending the night with a long drive to Mawa."
Ritika
"Now that I finally have a job, I would like to take my parents out for an expensive dinner. They are the best power couple I know, and I never really got to take them out before. I have seen my father take us all out as a family for dinner on Valentine's Day. This year, I want to do that."
Ruslan
"I don't have any plans to go out this year. I will be at home, curled up in my comforter, watching a movie like 'Letters to Juliet' or something. After coming back home from a nine hour long shift, being able to relax is my ideal Valentine's Day."
Shaikat
"I was planning to take my girlfriend out to Cox's Bazar this year. But because we could not go, I am taking her out to see 'Moonfall' at STAR Cineplex first, and go out for dinner afterwards. Usually when we are out, we end up roaming for hours in a rickshaw. I find it very romantic. So, we just might end up doing that too."