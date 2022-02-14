Dhaka, what’re you up to?

Dhaka, what’re you up to?

TBS asked people around the city what they’re doing for Valentine’s Day

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 12:56 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sharmin:

"Atiq and I got married six months ago, but we have been in a relationship for over five years. Even though we have celebrated Valentine's Day together plenty of times in the past, I still want to make it special. I am preparing a surprise dinner for my husband. I hope he finds it thoughtful."

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

 Sabbir:

"This is our first Valentine's together as a married couple! We never really made a big deal out of this before. Faria and I were friends for a very long time. It was also very difficult getting out on the 14th without alerting our parents. But now that we are married, we are having a nice dinner out and ending the night with a long drive to Mawa."

 Ritika

"Now that I finally have a job, I would like to take my parents out for an expensive dinner. They are the best power couple I know, and I never really got to take them out before. I have seen my father take us all out as a family for dinner on Valentine's Day. This year, I want to do that."

 Ruslan

"I don't have any plans to go out this year. I will be at home, curled up in my comforter, watching a movie like 'Letters to Juliet' or something. After coming back home from a nine hour long shift, being able to relax is my ideal Valentine's Day."

Photo:Collected
Photo:Collected

 Shaikat

"I was planning to take my girlfriend out to Cox's Bazar this year. But because we could not go, I am taking her out to see 'Moonfall' at STAR Cineplex first, and go out for dinner afterwards. Usually when we are out, we end up roaming for hours in a rickshaw. I find it very romantic. So, we just might end up doing that too."

