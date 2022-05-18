Tisha headed to Cannes with Farooki and their daughter Ilham

National award-winning actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, accompanied by her husband Internationally acclaimed director Mostafa Sarwar Farooqi and their 4-month-old daughter Ilham Nusrat Farooki, is going to attend the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Tisha, who stars as Bangabandhu's wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib in "Mujib: The making of a Nation" boarded for France on Tuesday to attend the premiere of the film's trailer in the Marché du Film Commercial Branch at the Indian pavilion, on 19 May at the Cannes Film Festival.

Farooki, who supports his wife Tisha as she masterfully balances her life between work and motherhood after the birth of their daughter, sarcastically wrote "Traveling to Cannes as a babysitter! Tisha is going for the trailer launch of her film Mujib. And me a babysitter! Very new and beautiful role for me."

Earlier, Tisha resumed working on the occasion of mother's day and wrapped up dubbing for the Bangabandhu biopic.