Tisha headed to Cannes with Farooki and their daughter Ilham

Splash

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Tisha headed to Cannes with Farooki and their daughter Ilham

Farooki, who supports his wife Tisha as she masterfully balances her life between work and motherhood after the birth of their daughter, sarcastically wrote “Traveling to Cannes as a babysitter! Tisha is going for the trailer launch of her film Mujib. And me a babysitter! Very new and beautiful role for me”

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Tisha headed to Cannes with Farooki and their daughter Ilham. Photo: Cannes
Tisha headed to Cannes with Farooki and their daughter Ilham. Photo: Cannes

National award-winning actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, accompanied by her husband Internationally acclaimed director Mostafa Sarwar Farooqi and their 4-month-old daughter Ilham Nusrat Farooki, is going to attend the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Tisha, who stars as Bangabandhu's wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib in "Mujib: The making of a Nation" boarded for France on Tuesday to attend the premiere of the film's trailer in the Marché du Film Commercial Branch at the Indian pavilion, on 19 May at the Cannes Film Festival.

Farooki, who supports his wife Tisha as she masterfully balances her life between work and motherhood after the birth of their daughter, sarcastically wrote "Traveling to Cannes as a babysitter! Tisha is going for the trailer launch of her film Mujib. And me a babysitter! Very new and beautiful role for me."

Earlier, Tisha resumed working on the occasion of mother's day and wrapped up dubbing for the Bangabandhu biopic.

 

Nusrat Imrose Tisha / Mostafa Sarwar Farooki / Cannes / Bangabandhu biopic / Mujib: The Making of a Nation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

7h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

8h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

2h | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

8h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists