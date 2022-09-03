Timothée Chalamet sinks his teeth into Venice cannibal flick

Splash

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 03:03 pm

Related News

Timothée Chalamet sinks his teeth into Venice cannibal flick

Chalamet said he hoped the audience would look beyond the gore and see the humanity at the heart of the story

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 03:03 pm
Timothee Chalamet. Photo: Reuters
Timothee Chalamet. Photo: Reuters

"Bones and All" starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell is an old-fashioned love story and road movie with a twist - the star-crossed protagonists are cannibals struggling to live with their horrific affliction.

"I feel like it has been one of the weirdest parts of my career," Chalamet told Reuters ahead of the movie's premiere on Friday at the Venice Film Festival.

The picture reunites Chalamet with director Luca Guadagnino, the Italian auteur behind "Call Me by Your Name", the 2017 gay coming-of-age-film that helped propel the young U.S. actor to international stardom.

Since then, Chalamet has played a string of often intense, troubled young men. But "Bones and All" takes things several stages further as he hooks up with Russell and the pair cross the U.S. Midwest wrestling with, and sometimes succumbing to, their inner demons.

Chalamet said he hoped the audience would look beyond the gore and see the humanity at the heart of the story.

"I hope it doesn't get misconstrued as a horror film or a cannibal film, or a film that is fake edgy that is trying to shock you," he said.

"It is about so much more than that. It is about the human experience. It is about being alive at a time when there wasn't the Internet and being totally disenfranchised and finding love that makes you feel seen."

Before finding Chalamet, the film follows Russell as she seeks out her long-lost mother and, for the first time, confronts a world of fellow "eaters", including Sully, played by Mark Rylance, with whom she shares an appalling meal.

Although the feral eating scenes are likely to shock many cinema-goers, Russell said they were not hard to act out.

"The goriness, if you would call it that, (has) a tactile element to it because it is so practical to act. So you don't have to think too much about it. You just have to do it. The emotional stuff is what you worry about," she told Reuters.

It is the second year running that Chalamet has headlined a major film at Venice, following on from his 2021 blockbuster "Dune", and hundreds of fans waited under a fierce summer sun to catch a glimpse of their hero stepping out onto the red carpet.

"Man, it's amazing. This is great, all this energy, I feel like I'm back home," Chalamet said after stepping ashore on the Lido, a long, pencil island in the Venice lagoon, where the world's oldest film festival plays out.

Timothee Chalamet / Venice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Colour Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1h | Food
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is the world’s financial firefighter ready?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

2h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

5h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman