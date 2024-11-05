Dumplings of Doom challenge at Verte: Are you up for the heat?

If you think you're tough when it comes to spice, Verte has a challenge that will put your taste buds to the ultimate test.

After watching all the videos that popped up on my social media feed about this, I finally gathered the courage to participate in the "Dumplings of Doom" challenge.

From my experience it is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Initially, the restaurant's vibrant, forest-themed interior lulls you into a false sense of security. Then, before you know it, the spice hits.

The rules? Simple but daunting: There are ten dumplings with increasing levels of spice. You must eat all ten dumplings in one sitting. But first, you must sign a contract, absolving Verte of any responsibility for what might follow.

The best part is that if you manage to complete this challenge, it won't cost you a single dime—it's completely on the house. However, if you can't make it to the end, it'll set you back Tk1600.

The journey starts innocently enough with Level 1. You are offered a vegetable dumpling served with some tangy, yet chilli, soy sauce. Level 1 is flavorful, which is deceptive enough to mask the chaos that will follow. You nod, and maybe even smile, just like us, thinking, "I got this."

Then comes Level 2—the Chicken Achari Momo with its pickled punch, served alongside some tangy, chili tamarind sauce. The heat picks up here, and you already start to sense why you were asked to sign a contract in the first place.

Level 3's cheese dumpling soothes you with its cheesy sauce, and at first glance, you might think that it might not be as bad as the previous one. However, the moment you bite into it, you are betrayed by a fiery garlic naga chili inside the filling. You then realise that the sauce also had a hint of spice. By that point, it's too late. Your mouth might already be on fire.

Unfortunately, that was just a prelude to the next contender: Level 4's chicken fried momo served with naga sriracha sauce. Although it was supposed to be a fried momo, I personally could not feel the crispiness of the momo. My tongue had already started feeling numb from the overwhelming spice. As such, I could not really distinguish the flavour profile anymore. The breaking point was Level 5's infamous spicy soup momo.

Our waiter, watching us struggle, shared that survivors of this level often make it to the end. We didn't make it past the fiery broth of Level 5, and reached gratefully for a glass of cold milk, savouring the unexpected relief it brought. The waiter further mentioned that most people who have taken this challenge so far have won. We were part of a minority who could not make it.

The Levels Beyond: Only for the Brave

Our curiosity piqued, and we enquired about the levels we could not reach.

Levels 6 to 10 are where Verte throws everything at you. Naga bits fill every dumpling, so there's no escaping the searing hot spice that fills your mouth with each bite. At Level 6, they introduce the notorious Habanero spice and serve you the Habanero Chicken Sui Mai, which is also stuffed with naga spice.

From Level 7 onwards, things escalate to the point where I consider it masochism in art form. The Buff Momo comes in at Level 7 with its naga mint sauce, the Tandoori Chicken Momo of Level 8 is smothered in spicy curry sauce, and the deceptively charming Kothey Chicken Momo of Level 9 is served with Habanero chilli oil. For those who conquer these, the final boss awaits: Level 10's Chilli Garlic Seafood Momo, crowned with five types of chillies and served with tangy sauce for a devilish finish.

Though we didn't make it through all ten levels, our journey at Verte was nothing short of thrilling. Each dumpling brought its own blend of spices, textures, and intense heat, leaving our taste buds blazing and steam coming off our ears long after we admitted defeat.

The fiery combination of Naga spice, Sriracha, and signature house sauces created by Chef Mamum creates a unique heat that only the boldest and bravest spice enthusiasts can truly appreciate.

With the "Dumplings of Doom" challenge running until November 7, 2024, there's still time for adventurous diners to test their limits. The founder of Verte, Sadia Mustari Karim, shares, "We hope it will attract food enthusiasts, spice lovers, and anyone ready to explore the wild side of gastronomy."

If you think you're up for the challenge, the "Dumplings of Doom" awaits you. It is located on Road 11, Block C in Banani. Brave souls who manage to conquer all ten levels will rightfully earn their bragging rights but the first five to conquer the challenge will also score a free ticket to the next exclusive Limitless event.

And as for the rest of us, we have a story to share, a mouth on fire, and the realisation that milk has never tasted sweeter.