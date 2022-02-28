Tiger Shroff shares screen with Mouni Roy

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy have come together for the first time for a music video.

Titled Poori Gal Baat, it's a vibey Punjabi song that shows the two matching steps on the dance floor. This is the first Punjabi song sung by Tiger. The actor said it was the most challenging thing he'd ever done.

Poori Gal Baat has music by Prem and Hardeep. Ranbir Singh has penned the lyrics with English additions by Arjun. Rahul Shetty and Zui Vaidya have choreographed the song directed by Rahul Shetty.

Tiger Shroff shared the song on his Instagram page and wrote, "One of the most challenging things I have ever done. My first punjabi single tell me what u guys think." Disha Patani shared the song on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Loveeee." His sister Krishna Shroff commented to the post, "Yet you NAIL it every damn timeee," along with fire icons.

A fan reacted to the song, "He never fails to entertain us whether that. Would be his Acting, Gymnastics, Dancing and none the less Singing. This guy is a complete package." Another said, "This song is giving me a vibe of 2000's." One more fan commented, "Håis Punjabi accent is so fine even though he doesn't speak it, this shows his creativity and hard work."

Tiger is mostly known for his action in films but has now sung three songs including You Are Unbelievable and Casanova. Earlier, he had featured in singles like Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main and Befikra.

Tiger recently returned from the UK where he was shooting for Ganapath. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. He also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria.

Mouni recently featured in Afsana Khan's single Jodaa. It also featured Aly Goni. She was last see in the film Velle and has a prominent role in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. She just got married to boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa in January.