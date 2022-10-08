Sushmita Sen to play transwoman in biopic

First look of Sushmita Sen playing transwoman. Photo: Collected
First look of Sushmita Sen playing transwoman. Photo: Collected

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look of her upcoming film 'Taali' on Thursday. She will essay the life of Gauri Sawant, a transgender woman.

Sushmita will be seen depicting her life through this movie. She wore a red green saree with a big round maroon bindi on her forehead.

Gauri Sawant was seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9 and was supported by Usha Uthup to raise money to build houses for sex workers.

Sushmita captioned the post, "Taali - (won't clap, will ask others to clap). Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!!" by referring to Gauri Sawant.

She further added, "Here's to life & to everyone's right to live it with dignity!!!I love you guys!!! #duggadugga" 

Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She has been featured in Vicks ad as a transgender mother who raised an orphaned girl to break the stereotypical representation of third gender. 
 

