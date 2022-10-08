Sushmita Sen to play transwoman in biopic

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look of her upcoming film 'Taali' on Thursday. She will essay the life of Gauri Sawant, a transgender woman.

Sushmita will be seen depicting her life through this movie. She wore a red green saree with a big round maroon bindi on her forehead.

Gauri Sawant was seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9 and was supported by Usha Uthup to raise money to build houses for sex workers.

Sushmita captioned the post, "Taali - (won't clap, will ask others to clap). Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!!" by referring to Gauri Sawant.

She further added, "Here's to life & to everyone's right to live it with dignity!!!I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She has been featured in Vicks ad as a transgender mother who raised an orphaned girl to break the stereotypical representation of third gender.

