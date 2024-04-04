Anya Taylor-Joy confirms she secretly married musician Malcolm McRae in 2022

Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of "The Queen's Gambit," surprised fans by sharing pictures of her New Orleans wedding with musician Malcolm McRae on her Instagram.

Following a strategy akin to Janet Jackson's discreet matrimonial approach, the couple tied the knot in a Southern gothic-inspired ceremony on 1 April 2022, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Confirming their clandestine nuptials, Taylor-Joy posted a series of photos from their special day, complete with "anatomically correct heart cakes." In her caption, she revealed the magical significance of the date, marking it as their second (or first) anniversary and expressing love for her partner.

Among the images was one featuring heart-shaped cakes designed to resemble real organs, humorously referencing her affinity with the vampire character Lestat from Anne Rice's "Interview with the Vampire," which is famously set in New Orleans.

Their love story began when Taylor-Joy met McRae, also an actor known for his role in "Daisy Jones and the Six," at the premiere of "The Queen's Gambit" in March 2021.

They made their relationship public at a pre-Oscars party a year later, followed by their secret wedding in New Orleans.

While some reports had suggested alternative wedding dates, including an "intimate courthouse wedding" in July 2022 and a "starry" ceremony in Venice in October 2023, Taylor-Joy's April Fool's revelation clarified the true timing of their union, surprising many.