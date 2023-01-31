Sodium Batir Gaan: Back after a hiatus! 

Lisan and the Blindmen, performing with their fresh line-up and songs for the first time at the Sodium Batir Gaan. Noor-A-Alam

A band called Nivaniya took to the stage around 5 PM. They opened the show with a performance of their song 'Ochinpur' along with several originals. However, their cover of Habib Wahid's 'Bhalobashbo Bashbo Re' got the audience in a festive spirit and that energy sustained throughout the evening.

After a 10-month hiatus, Sodium Batir Gaan's first episode of season seven was held on Sunday, 29 January, at TSC, University of Dhaka.

"For young music lovers and enthusiasts, getting together for an evening of good music and hanging out with friends every few months at Sodium is a highlight for me," said Yshan, a student at Brac University. "The atmosphere, venue, and everything about the setup are refreshing."

Sodium Batir Gaan, a series of free open-air concerts, was the initiative of a group of music enthusiasts from DU. They first started organising these shows in March 2016. This initiative, however, had a lasting impression, particularly amongst the young people in the city.

"Organising the show after 10 months almost felt like a montage from a movie, so much has changed. Many of our closest friends have left Bangladesh. I also used to be a student when we initially started organising, I have graduated since then," said Fahad Al Mahmood, one of the organisers of Sodium.

"This show might not seem all that different from the perspective of the audience, but from our point of view, it was very different. Collectively, we felt less connected than when we were students. This becomes a challenge when arranging such a programme. But we learnt to overcome it," added Fahad.

Sodium Batir Gaan is known to feature both up-and-coming artists, as well as popular ones. It was right on brand this time as well.

Dhrubo & Friends, Argha, Lisan and the Blindmen, Swarobanjo, and Imran Ahmed Band had the audience hooked and singing along with their covers and originals. Some of the highlights from the evening included 'Kaberi' by Argha, Dhrubo & friends' cover of 'Annie's Song', 'Kichhu Rong' by Lisan and the Blindmen, 'Murubbi' by Swarobanjo and 'Jazz Instrumental' by Imran Ahmed band.

Masha Islam headlined the show, for whom the audience patiently waited until 11 PM. But the wait was definitely worth it because for the next 20 minutes, the crowd sang along to every single line to her cover of Ark's 'Emon Ekta Shomoy Chilo', as well as her originals 'Foring Er Chhol', and 'Teka Pakhi'.

This was Masha's first time performing at Sodium. "Sodium has always been a pleasant experience for me, not only for the music but also to meet friends and well-wishers," she said.

From being held at a small games room at TSC, which included about a hundred people in the audience, the shows now attract crowds in the thousands. The love from the audience also helped encourage the artists themselves. The show was a reminder of how impactful music can be in our lives.

"I was very excited about the return of Sodium Baatir Gaan. As a fan of jazz music, I particularly loved the Imran Ahmed Band's performance," said Poushi Razzaque, an undergrad student of DU, adding, "I loved meeting old friends and bumping into so many familiar faces, this always happens at these shows."