‘Sodium Batir Gaan’ returns after 2 year hiatus

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:37 am

Sodium Batir Gaan. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy
Sodium Batir Gaan. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

After two years of gap, TSC's (Teacher Student Centre), 'Sodium Batir Gaan' has finally returned to the TSC swimming pool zone in Dhaka University. Last Sunday, music fans all over Dhaka turned out for 'Sodium Batir Gaan's' first episode of season 6. 

Photo: Abrar Faiaz Niloy.
Photo: Abrar Faiaz Niloy.

The show started off at 4 PM with a solo performance by Sayed Azmaine. Later on in the evening renowned bands like Coleslaw, Potatoheads, Abstraction, Blue Periscope, The Rehman Duo. Karnival gave the final performance and headlined the event with its hit track 'Bhroom'.

Photo: Abrar Faiaz Niloy.
Photo: Abrar Faiaz Niloy.

In the rising trend of new independent Bangladeshi music, 'Sodium Batir Gaan' is a popular platform for both the musicians and young aspirants. It started its journey in 2016 as a Live Music Show at TSC,  with the goal of promoting independent music. 

Photo: Abrar Faiaz Niloy.
Photo: Abrar Faiaz Niloy.

This free open-air concert celebrated the Bangladeshi music scene with hundreds of spectators and musicians in attendance, before curtain call at 9:45 PM.

 

