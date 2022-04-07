Sister Library to launch ‘Everyday Stories’ by Sadia Sharmin

Photo: Courtesy

Sister Library is set to launch "Everyday Stories," a collection of stories about six young women of Karail, written and illustrated by Sadia Sharmin on Thursday (7 April) at 7:30 pm.

The reading circle will be led by the young members of the Shaheed Rumi Memorial Library, Karail and moderated by Sadia Sharmin, notes a press release.

Through the stories of six young women of Asha, Anjum, Nodi, Shahana, Swapna and Jannat, the author illustrates the daily life experiences and the challenges faced by most girls in this country.

The book asks questions about gender-based discrimination. At the same time, it discusses the aspiration and strength of collective actions.

Powered by female excellence - Sister Library is a space to celebrate female creativity. The library was founded by indigenous artist Aqui Thami in Bombay, India. The Dhaka chapter was founded in 2020 and is managed by Goethe-Institut and HerStory Foundation.