Shooting of Priyanka, Katrina, Alia starrar ‘Jee le Zara’ delayed

The shooting of highly anticipated road trip film "Jee Le Zaraa" starring multiple Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt has been delayed.

The Farhan Akhtar directorial film was supposed to start by July this year, however it is now expected to start in early 2023.

According to sources, the shooting has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict among the three actors. "It needs more time to sort out the dates of the three actresses," a source told E-times.

During an interview, Priyanka Chopra disclosed while saying yes to "Jee Le Zaraa", she told Farhan Akhtar that she "better be dancing in this movie". She had also added that it has been a long time since she mouthed dialogues in Hindi.

The three Bollywood stars are currently loaded with other movie commitments and the makers have to chalk out coinciding dates for the actors so that the shoot can run harmoniously.

"Jee Le Zaraa" was announced in august last year.

Alia is currently busy with a number of projects including her Hollywood debut "Hearts of Stone" and Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." Priyanka will be next seen in the Hollywood film "It's all coming back to me" and Katrina has "Phone Booth," "Marry Christmas" and "Tiger 3" on her list.

Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film will be produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.