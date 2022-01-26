Shilpa Shetty cleared of obscenity charges over 2007 Richard Gere kiss

Splash

BSS/AFP
26 January, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 09:47 am

Related News

Shilpa Shetty cleared of obscenity charges over 2007 Richard Gere kiss

Footage of the 2007 incident shows Gere spontaneously kissing Shetty on the hand, before tightly hugging her and planting repeated kisses on her cheek, while both were onstage

BSS/AFP
26 January, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 09:47 am
Photo :BSS/AFP
Photo :BSS/AFP

Indian actress Shilpa Shetty has been formally cleared of obscenity charges dating from when Hollywood star Richard Gere publicly kissed her at an AIDS awareness event 15 years ago.

The incident triggered a local firestorm at the time, with radical Hindu groups burning effigies of both celebrities to protest the perceived insult to Indian values.

A judge soon afterwards issued arrest warrants, with both accused of various counts of obscenity and indecency.

The charges against Gere were quickly shelved, allowing the actor -- one of the world's best-known Buddhists -- to return to India for a meeting with the Dalai Lama.

But the case against Shetty languished in India's glacial legal system for more than a decade until it was finally discharged in Mumbai last week.

In a court order made public on Tuesday, a judge said the charges against the actress were "groundless" and that she had been subject to an unwanted amorous advance from the Hollywood A-lister.

"It seems that... Shilpa Shetty is the victim of alleged act of accused No. 1 (Richard Gere)," the order said.

Footage of the 2007 incident shows Gere spontaneously kissing Shetty on the hand, before tightly hugging her and planting repeated kisses on her cheek, while both were onstage.

Shetty's lawyer said the entire case rested on the fact that "she did not protest when she was kissed by the co-accused".

"This by no stretch of imagination makes her a conspirator or perpetrator of any crime," the lawyer added.

Shetty, 46, has not yet issued a public statement in response to the court order.

Back in 2007 she had defended Gere's actions and blamed India's "lunatic fringe" for the uproar.

Gere later apologised for his exuberant display, apparently an attempt to demonstrate that kissing was a safe activity that did not spread AIDS.

Shetty is perhaps best known outside of India for her appearance on British reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.

The series was engulfed by scandal after Shetty was subjected to racist bullying by other contestants.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Shilpa Shetty / Richard Gere / Kiss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

21h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

15h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

15h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

19h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure