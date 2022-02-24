Shibu releases debut single ‘Not Your Problem’

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 12:20 pm

Shibu. Photo: Collected
Shibu. Photo: Collected

Up-and-coming artiste Shehab Shahariar, popularly referred to as Shibu, released his debut single earlier this month. The song was released on his YouTube channel, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.

"The song is about self-improvement, self-empowerment and making sure nobody tells you what to do when you have your path set up for yourself," says Shibu about his single.

'Not Your Problem' was praised by other Bangladeshi musicians prior to its release.

"The production quality, songwriting, and performance was absolutely brilliant," said Rakat Zami, Embers in Snow.

"This is going to be a banger. I need this to be out as soon as possible!" said Pragata Naoha, popularly known as NAOHA.

'Not Your Problem' was produced by Ross Gossage. 

