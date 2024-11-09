Shakira returns to Zootopia 2 as Gazelle

Splash

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:36 pm

Shakira returns to Zootopia 2 as Gazelle

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 05:36 pm
Shakira returns to Zootopia 2 as Gazelle

Colombian music icon Shakira is set to return to the world of Disney's 'Zootopia' as Gazelle, the singing Thomson's gazelle, in 'Zootopia 2'. 

Announced at the D23 Brazil expo, Shakira surprised fans with a video with the announcement. 

"That's right. Gazelle is back and she's got a new look, a new song and, of course, new dance moves," said Shakira in the video.  

She continues, "I know you're going to love it. That's all I can share for now."

Originally voiced by Shakira in the 2016 hit film, Gazelle will be back alongside familiar characters Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). New additions include Ke Huy Quan as Gary, a slippery snake, and Fortune Feimster as Nibbles, a beaver. 'Zootopia 2' is set to release on 26 November, 2025.

Shakira

