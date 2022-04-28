Shaan’s press meet held in the capital

Splash

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 07:26 pm

Related News

Shaan’s press meet held in the capital

The film also features Misha Sawdagar, Taskeen Rahman, Don, Nader Chowdhury, Syed Hasan Imam, Champa, and Aruna Biswas among others.

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 07:26 pm
Shaan. Photo: Courtesy
Shaan. Photo: Courtesy

Siam Ahmed-Puja Cherry starrer film Shaan's press meet was held on Wednesday (27 April) at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) convention hall in the capital.

The film will release simultaneously this Eid-ul Fitr in both Bangladesh and Malaysia.

National award-winning actor Siam, who welcomed his first child on Tuesday, has also attended the press meeting.

Siam Ahmed and Puja Chery. Photo: Collected
Siam Ahmed and Puja Chery. Photo: Collected

"The story of the film prompted me to be a part of it," shared Siam.

"I have an attachment with this film as the director of this film was the assistant director of my debut film," he added.

"The release of 'Shaan' has been delayed for over two years, yet the plot of the film will reflect the time when it was filmed.

"The film has entertainment, social message, action, and romance. You can enjoy this film alone or with your family," Siam continued.

The police acting thriller chronicling the stories of human trafficking is inspired by real-life incidences.

The film also features Misha Sawdagar, Taskeen Rahman, Don, Nader Chowdhury, Syed Hasan Imam, Champa, and Aruna Biswas among others.

 

Shaan / Siam Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

8h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

8h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access