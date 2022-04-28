Shaan’s press meet held in the capital

Siam Ahmed-Puja Cherry starrer film Shaan's press meet was held on Wednesday (27 April) at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) convention hall in the capital.

The film will release simultaneously this Eid-ul Fitr in both Bangladesh and Malaysia.

National award-winning actor Siam, who welcomed his first child on Tuesday, has also attended the press meeting.

Siam Ahmed and Puja Chery. Photo: Collected

"The story of the film prompted me to be a part of it," shared Siam.

"I have an attachment with this film as the director of this film was the assistant director of my debut film," he added.

"The release of 'Shaan' has been delayed for over two years, yet the plot of the film will reflect the time when it was filmed.

"The film has entertainment, social message, action, and romance. You can enjoy this film alone or with your family," Siam continued.

The police acting thriller chronicling the stories of human trafficking is inspired by real-life incidences.

The film also features Misha Sawdagar, Taskeen Rahman, Don, Nader Chowdhury, Syed Hasan Imam, Champa, and Aruna Biswas among others.