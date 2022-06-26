Shaan releases in 59 American theatres

Photo: Collected

After the success of 'Shaan' in Bangladesh, the film was released in American theatres on Friday, 24 June. 'Shaan' was released in 59 multiplexes in 20 US states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and others.

"It feels good when a Bangladeshi film releases in the largest cinema chains in America alongside all the A listed films of Hollywood and Bollywood," said Mohammad Oliullah Sajib, President of Swapno Scarecrow, distributor of the movie.

"We are stunned by the extraordinary success of Shaan," said Siam Ahmed.

Starring Siam Ahmed and Puja Cherry, the film was originally released in all major theatres in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts in Bangladesh during Eid al-Fitr this year.

The movie also stars Misa Sawdagar, Don, Taskeen Rahman, Nader Chowdhury, Syed Hasan Imam, Champa, and Aruna Biswas in pivotal roles.