Scientists reconstruct Pink Floyd song by listening to people’s brainwaves

Splash

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 05:00 pm

Related News

Scientists reconstruct Pink Floyd song by listening to people’s brainwaves

Breakthrough raises hopes that musicality of natural speech can be restored in patients with disabling neurological conditions

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 05:00 pm
Pink Floyd&#039;s &#039;Another brick in the wall&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
Pink Floyd's 'Another brick in the wall' poster. Photo: Collected

Scientists have successfully recreated Pink Floyd's song "Another Brick in the Wall" by analyzing people's brainwaves, reports The Guardian. 

This is the first time a recognizable song has been decoded from brain activity recordings. The goal is to help people with neurological conditions like stroke or ALS communicate better by restoring musicality to their speech.

Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, utilized artificial intelligence (AI) methods to decipher brain signals.

Previous attempts to decode brain activity resulted in robotic-sounding speech. This study focused on brain regions responsible for processing sound. Researchers used brain recordings from 29 patients listening to a segment of the song. 

Researchers employed 2,668 electrodes to capture complete brain activity, with 347 electrodes dedicated to the music itself. Through analyzing song components, a previously unknown brain area corresponding to rhythm perception, specifically the guitar rhythm, was identified. The study also unveiled certain segments of the auditory cortex.

Artificial intelligence helped recreate the song, and while the quality is muffled, parts of the lyrics and melody are recognizable.

Researchers believe using more closely spaced electrodes could improve the quality. As brain recording methods advance, non-surgical techniques might also become possible, benefiting patients in the future.

 

Tech / Top News

Pink Floyd / reconstruct Pink Floyd song / Another Brick in the Wall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

2h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

57m | TBS Economy
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

3h | TBS World
Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

5h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years