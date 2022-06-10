Salman Khan almost shot outside his residence, claim reports

TBS Report
10 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 06:05 pm

The actor and his father Salim Khan had also received death threat letter on Thursday night by  Vikram Brar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has narrowly escaped plot to assassinate on Thursday night, Indian media outlet Times of India reported.

The actor and his father Salim Khan had also received death threat letter on Thursday night by  Vikram Brar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police sources said on Thursday.

The assassination was planned by Lawrence Bishnoi, a suspect in the Moose Wala murder case. The accused had hired a sharpshooter to execute the megastar. The shooter tried to aim at the actor while he was just outside his residence but was saved.

While Salman had beefed up his security after receiving the threat letter, the Mumbai police continues to investigate Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The assassination plan was discovered during the investigation.

