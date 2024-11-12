Rosé and Bruno Mars reign Billboard Global Charts with 'APT'

Photo: Collected
Rosé and Bruno Mars' duet 'APT.' reigns atop the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts for a third consecutive week. 

Released 18 October, the track recorded 162.2 million streams and 14,000 sales globally from 1-7 November, despite declines from the previous week. 

The song, a preview of Rosé's upcoming solo album, 'rosie' (out Dec. 6), made history as the first track to log over 200 million global streams throughout several weeks.

Elsewhere, Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True' jumps to No 6 on the Global 200, marking her first top 10, while The Weeknd and Anitta debut at No 9 on Global Excl. US with 'São Paulo.' Hits by Billie Eilish, Fuerza Regida, and Aespa maintain strong positions.
 

