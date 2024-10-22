'Die with a smile' dominates global charts

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 05:54 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' duet 'Die With a Smile' continues to dominate the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts, holding the top spot for an eighth consecutive week. 

The song now boasts the longest reign on the Global 200 in 2024, surpassing Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things', which led for seven weeks earlier this year. It also ties with 'Beautiful Things' and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' for the longest run at the top of the Global Excluding US chart this year.

'Die With a Smile' garnered 110.3 million streams and sold 8,000 copies globally from 11 to 17 October, despite a slight weekly decline. The song is the first No 1 hit for both artists since the charts' inception in 2020, consistently drawing over 100 million streams worldwide for seven weeks.
 

Lady Gaga / Bruno Mars

