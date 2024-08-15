Rokeya Prachy attacked during a protest in Dhanmondi 32

Splash

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 06:52 pm

Related News

Rokeya Prachy attacked during a protest in Dhanmondi 32

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 06:52 pm
Rokeya Prachy. Photo: Collected
Rokeya Prachy. Photo: Collected

Actress Rokeya Prachi was attacked during a sit-in protest in front of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's charred house at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

The protesters were demanding justice for all killings related to the anti-discrimination student movement.

The event, led by national award-winning actress Rokeya Prachi, took place on Wednesday (14 August).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, following the event, Rokeya Prachi was attacked and physically assaulted, reports UNB.

Earlier she wrote on social media, "Let justice be served for all murders, all chaos. Let there be justice for the erasure of Bengali history. I am here. We also want justice. I will remember the history of independence and Bangabandhu in this peaceful protest. I am at the burned Dhanmondi 32. Joy Bangla. Joy Bangabandhu."

Rokeya Prachy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

38m | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

1h | Videos
Allegations of Internet outages to increase surveillance in Pakistan

Allegations of Internet outages to increase surveillance in Pakistan

23m | Videos
A CEO's account: How financial sector was looted

A CEO's account: How financial sector was looted

2h | Videos