Rokeya Prachy beaten up in front of Bangabandhu’s residence at Dhanmondi 32

Eyewitnesses say actress and activist Rokeya Prachy was beaten up by a group during a lamp-lighting sit-in held in front of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence at Dhanmondi 32 yesterday (14 August) evening.

The event was organised to seek justice for the murders related to the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Earlier this afternoon, the actress had announced the programme on Facebook, marking the occasion of 15 August, previously observed as National Mourning Day.

According to eyewitnesses, several people from different walks of life, including a group of cultural activists, gathered in front of the Dhanmondi-32 house. Meanwhile, another group of 30-35 people appeared there with sticks during the lamp-lighting session.

They asked the crowd to move away from there and then vandalised Bangabandhu's portrait. When Prachy tried to intervene, they started beating her with sticks.

She was quickly moved aside by her acquaintances and the army was called who brought the situation under control.

After the Sheikh Hasina-led government's fall on 5 August, Bangabandhu's house at Dhanmondi 32 was vandalised and torched by miscreants.

A series of arson attacks also burnt musician Rahul Ananda's home on the road.