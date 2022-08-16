Rock legend Ayub Bachchu's 60th birth anniversary today

Rock legend Ayub Bachchu's 60th birth anniversary today

To remember the iconic artist on his 60th birthday, Ayub Bachchu’s wife Ferdous Ayub Chandana will appear on the first episode of “Remembering Ayub Bachchu,” live premiering today at 10pm on musician Tanvir Tareq’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel

Ayub Bachchu. Photo: Noor-A- Alam
Ayub Bachchu. Photo: Noor-A- Alam

Tuesday (16 August) marks the birth anniversary of late rock maestro Ayub Bachchu who would have turned 60 if alive today.

Born in Patiya at Khorna union in Chottogram on 16 August 1962 to Mohammad Ishaque Chowdhury and Nurjahan Begum, Bachchu won the hearts of millions throughout his successful career spanning over four decades.

To remember the iconic artist on his 60th birthday, Ayub Bachchu's wife Ferdous Ayub Chandana will appear on the first episode of "Remembering Ayub Bachchu," live premiering today at 10pm on musician Tanvir Tareq's official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Six ways Ayub Bachchu changed our rock music scene

Ayub Bachchu published his debut solo album 'Rakto Golap' in 1986.

The Rupali Guitar singer founded the band "Love Runs Blind", widely known as LRB in 1991 and remained the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band for 27 years until he breathed his last 18 October 2018 due to cardiac arrest.

LRB has performed more than thousands of gigs in the home (500+ open-air & 2000+ indoor) and abroad. They went for their first international tour in the USA and they played in 7 states, and it is the first Bangla Rock Band which played their music in the famous Medicine Square Garden (New York).

10 things Ayub Bachchu fans should know

Bachchu started his journey as a band musician with his band 'Golden Boys' (later changed to 'Ugly Boys') that he formed with his childhood friend and legendary Bangladeshi singer Kumar Bishwajit, and also served as a prominent member in renowned Bangladeshi bands such as Feelings with another contemporary rock icon of Bangladesh, James - and Souls, where he played for 10 years before founding LRB.

The legendary artist had created 16 solo albums and delivered iconic songs like "Cholo Bodle Jai", "Rupali Guitar", "Shei Tumi", and "Hashte Dekho, Gaite Dekho", to name a few.

In 2007, Ayub Bachchu launched his first rock instrumental album which also happens to be Bangladesh's first ever instrumental album.

Due to Ayub Bachchu's incomparable achievement in the music arena, Bangladesh's maiden digital music archive titled AB Kitchen, comprising 272 songs of Ayub Bachchu, was launched on his second death anniversary in 2020.

"Rupali Guitar"- an Iron and steel sculpture located in Chattogram, stands as the testimony of Ayub Bachchu's immortality in his fans' hearts.

