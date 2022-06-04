Resident Evil 4 remake is official

Capcom has confirmed the long-rumoured remake of Resident Evil 4 yesterday during Sony's State of Play. The game will also be available for purchase on Xbox and PC via the Steam marketplace. It is slated to release on 24 March, 2023.

Capcom revealed the remake through an atmospheric cinematic trailer captured on the PS5.

As per a PlayStation Blog post shared after the event, Resident Evil 4 is to be a "reimagining" of the original 2005 game's plotline.

The studio aims to "achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game."