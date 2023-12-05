PlayStation accounts are mysteriously facing 'permanent suspension'
Distraught PlayStation Network users have reported that their accounts are unexpectedly permanently suspended without any given reason.
"This account is permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement," Sony said in a message to one user.
Sony hasn't publicly acknowledged the issues and it is unclear how widespread the problems are.
There's nothing about any problems listed on Sony's "important notices" PlayStation support page, reports The Verge.