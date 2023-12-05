PlayStation accounts are mysteriously facing 'permanent suspension'

Tech

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 05:22 pm

Related News

PlayStation accounts are mysteriously facing 'permanent suspension'

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 05:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Distraught PlayStation Network users have reported that their accounts are unexpectedly permanently suspended without any given reason.

"This account is permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement," Sony said in a message to one user.

Sony hasn't publicly acknowledged the issues and it is unclear how widespread the problems are.

There's nothing about any problems listed on Sony's "important notices" PlayStation support page, reports The Verge.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

 

 

playstation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1h | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

3h | Habitat
A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

8h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

2h | TBS Economy
November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

4h | TBS Economy
Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

3h | TBS Entertainment
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

5h | TBS Economy