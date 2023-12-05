PlayStation accounts are mysteriously facing 'permanent suspension'

Distraught PlayStation Network users have reported that their accounts are unexpectedly permanently suspended without any given reason.

Without any notice, @PlayStation / @AskPlayStation permanently banned me from the #PlayStation Network. No one knows why! I don't have a chargeback, I can't appeal & no response to suspension status. CS says to create a new account & disconnected me. #sony #psn #gaming #ps5 pic.twitter.com/YdoeHM76Iv — Michael Dhaliwal (@michaeldhaliwal) December 4, 2023

"This account is permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement," Sony said in a message to one user.

Sony hasn't publicly acknowledged the issues and it is unclear how widespread the problems are.

There's nothing about any problems listed on Sony's "important notices" PlayStation support page, reports The Verge.