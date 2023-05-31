Renowned writer-director Mohon Khan passes away

Renowned writer, director and member of Director's Guide Bangladesh passed away on Wednesday (31 May) at 11.50 pm at the capital's Evercare Hospital.

The news of his passing was confirmed by the General Secretary of Director's Guide Bangladesh S M Kamruzzaman Sagar through his Facebook account.

"The deceased's body will be kept in the ground of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy from 10 am to 11 pm today to pay respects," the post read.

"After paying respects, the body of the deceased will be taken to the Lalmatia Jame Mosque's (Bibir Masjid) premises. The burial will take place in the Azimpur graveyard after the namaz-e-janaza following the Zuhr prayers," the post added.

It was reported that the director was diagnosed with a brain tumour a month back and underwent surgery. Even though the surgery was successful he injured himself by falling which lead him to life support on 4 May.

Mohon Khan wrote "Titir o Shankhachill" one of the most memorable dramas ever produced for BTV.