Renowned writer-director Mohon Khan passes away

Splash

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 01:00 pm

Renowned writer-director Mohon Khan passes away

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Mohon Khan. photo: Collected
Mohon Khan. photo: Collected

Renowned writer, director and member of Director's Guide Bangladesh passed away on Wednesday (31 May) at 11.50 pm at the capital's Evercare Hospital. 

The news of his passing was confirmed by the General Secretary of Director's Guide Bangladesh S M Kamruzzaman Sagar through his Facebook account. 

"The deceased's body will be kept in the ground of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy from 10 am to 11 pm today to pay respects," the post read. 

"After paying respects, the body of the deceased will be taken to the Lalmatia Jame Mosque's (Bibir Masjid) premises. The burial will take place in the Azimpur graveyard after the namaz-e-janaza following the Zuhr prayers," the post added. 

It was reported that the director was diagnosed with a brain tumour a month back and underwent surgery. Even though the surgery was successful he injured himself by falling which lead him to life support on 4 May. 

Mohon Khan wrote "Titir o Shankhachill" one of the most memorable dramas ever produced for BTV. 

 

Mohon Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

6h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

18h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

19h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria