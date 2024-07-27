Rebecca Ferguson joins Peaky Blinders Movie

Splash

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 10:07 am

Related News

Rebecca Ferguson joins Peaky Blinders Movie

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 10:07 am
Rebecca Ferguson. Photo: Collected
Rebecca Ferguson. Photo: Collected

Rebecca Ferguson, known for her role in Dune: Part 2, will star alongside Cillian Murphy in Netflix's upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

Deadline reports that while Ferguson's role remains undisclosed, she is the first of potentially several high-profile stars to join the film, which Netflix announced last month. The movie will see Murphy reprising his role as Thomas Shelby.

Ferguson's addition to the cast continues her successful streak in recent releases, including Dune 2, Silo, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Her notable filmography also includes Denis Villeneuve's Dune (2021), Doctor Sleep (2020), Men in Black: International (2019), and The Greatest Showman (2017).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Directed by Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders, Wild Rose) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Eastern Promises), the Peaky Blinders movie's plot is still under wraps. Knight and Murphy will produce the film alongside Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley, with executive producers Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason. The project is made in association with BBC Film. Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the Peaky Blinders movie.
 

Peaky Blinders / Peaky Blinders movie / Rebecca Ferguson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos