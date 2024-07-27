Rebecca Ferguson joins Peaky Blinders Movie

Rebecca Ferguson, known for her role in Dune: Part 2, will star alongside Cillian Murphy in Netflix's upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

Deadline reports that while Ferguson's role remains undisclosed, she is the first of potentially several high-profile stars to join the film, which Netflix announced last month. The movie will see Murphy reprising his role as Thomas Shelby.

Ferguson's addition to the cast continues her successful streak in recent releases, including Dune 2, Silo, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Her notable filmography also includes Denis Villeneuve's Dune (2021), Doctor Sleep (2020), Men in Black: International (2019), and The Greatest Showman (2017).

Directed by Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders, Wild Rose) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Eastern Promises), the Peaky Blinders movie's plot is still under wraps. Knight and Murphy will produce the film alongside Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley, with executive producers Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason. The project is made in association with BBC Film. Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the Peaky Blinders movie.

