Ranbir Kapoor says he wants to take a break from films

Hindustan Times
09 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 11:08 am

Photo: Collected
After being away for four years after Sanju , Ranbir Kapoor had back-to-back releases in 2022 with Shamshera and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. The actor recently shared that after his next two films' release, he would like to take a break to see where he stands as an actor.

While promoting the film, the actor also spoke about why he's not inclined to sign anything up after he's done with his work commitments this year. In an interview with GOODTiMES, Ranbir said, "I've not signed anything after Animal. I haven't signed a film yet and I'm not looking for anything also. I would like to take a little bit of a break to understand after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Animal where I stand, where the film industry stands."

The actor also added that the reason he felt he needed to take a step back was so he can access the state of the industry as well. He stated, "I think there has been a huge correction in the film industry also, post-pandemic, about the stories, about budgets, actor fees. I think that the industry is going through a correction phase and I think by next we will be back on our feet."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family saga Animal will be released on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.

Ranbir Kapoor / Bollywood actor

