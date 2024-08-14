‘Rana Plaza' yet to release after 11 years, heads back to censor board

Director Nazrul Islam Khan's film on the Rana Plaza disaster is being sent back to the censor board 11 years after its making.

As per a report by Kaler Kantho, the director plans to submit the film titled "Rana Plaza" to the censor board again next week with all the necessary paperwork.

The film depicts the story of the industrial disaster that left 1,135 people dead in 2013.

It also tells the story of Reshma Begum, one of the tragedy's survivors.

In 2014, when the film first encountered a ban from the censor board, Nazrul filed a petition in the High Court.

Although the film received clearance on 11 July 2015, a ban on its screening was imposed again the day before its scheduled release on 24 August.

The ordeal took a toll on Nazrul, who suffered a stroke and lost hope for the film's release.

However, with the advent of a new interim government in the country, Nazrul Islam Khan has renewed hope that the film will finally receive censor clearance.