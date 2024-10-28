Appellate Division upholds stay order on Rana Plaza owner’s bail plea

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has upheld the stay order on the six-month bail of Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana granted by the High Court.

The Appellate Division has also given two months to dispose of the High Court rule asking why he should not be given permanent bail.

An Appellate Division bench headed by Senior Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam gave the order following a hearing on a petition submitted on behalf of the state today (28 October).

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Mohammad Arshadur Rauf represented the state, while lawyer Shishir Monir stood for Rana.

While talking to reporters, Rana's lawyer Shishir said, "Although Rana is on bail in all the other cases, he can't come out of prison due to not getting bail in this case. His release now depends on the HC verdict after disposal of the rule."

On 1 October, a HC bench of Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan and Justice KM Hafizul Alam granted 6 months bail to Rana. The bench also issued a rule asking why he should not be granted permanent bail.

Later, the state's side submitted a petition to the Appellate Division seeking a stay order on this rule.

On 2 October, the chamber court of the Appellate Division stayed the bail petition and sent it to a full bench for hearing.

On 6 April 2023, a HC bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Shahed Nuruddin accepted Rana's bail plea.

Later, the state prosecution sought a stay order on the bail.

On 9 April 2023, the chamber court of the Appellate Division stayed Rana's bail order till 8 may 2023 and fixed a date for hearing.

On 8 May, the Appellate Division stayed Rana's bail till 10 July and fixed a date for a hearing on a leave to appeal petition.

Later, the date for the hearing was postponed for six months and 15 January was set for the next hearing on the issue.

On 15 January 2024, the Appellate Division headed by former chief justice Obaidul Hassan ordered the judicial court to dispose of the case within six months.

Again, Rana requested for a bail as the case was not disposed of within six months.

At least 1,136 people died when Rana Plaza, a RMG factory at Savar Bus Stand area collapsed on 24 April 2013.

On 29 April, owner of Rana Plaza Sohel Rana was arrested while trying to flee to India through Jashore's Benapole border.