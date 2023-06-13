Ramsay’s was subpar: Rafsan

Having already tasted the delicacies at Salt Bae and CZN Burak's restaurants, Rafsan, widely known as 'Rafsan TheChotoBhai', walked into Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill at Kuala Lumpur with sky high expectations; expecting the world famous Beef Wellington to be the pinnacle of his celebrity chef restaurant reviews; only to return feeling hard done by.

"Honestly, Gordon Ramsay is much 'bigger' than the likes of CZN Burak and Salt Bae. They came into the fold quite recently, but Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver were the legends, the celebrity chefs that we grew up watching. I honestly had a much higher expectation," Rafsan said.

The Beef Wellington looked…different to say the least. By different, I mean it looked different from the usual GR Beef Wellingtons being sold at other restaurants and hotels across the world. The one that Rafsan tasted, had a greenish layer of.. something.

"In Malaysia, the food being served at restaurants has to be halal. Maybe that's why they swapped the parma ham slices for something else," inferred ChotoBhai.

One other aspect that did not feel upto the mark to Rafsan was the grade and quality of the meat. In comparison to Salt Bae's cuts, the one in the Beef Wellington was much inferior.

"The cut of meat used in the Wellington was a tenderloin. At Salt Bae's, I tried a sirloin. The grade and taste of the meat was so good, you could just salt it out and dive into it. I had actually thought that Salt Bae's food won't be as great as it turned out to be. In comparison, I felt that Gordon Ramsay's was subpar," said Rafsan.

Gordon Ramsay has around 58 restaurants spread across the planet. Maybe in comparison to his other restaurants at marquee locations such as Las Vegas, New York and Dubai, the one where Rafsan dined in at Kuala Lumpur is not adhering to the same metrics of quality. It's not just Rafsan, the entire Malaysian TikTok community were talking about how bad KL's Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill actually is.

However, Kuala Lumpur is not where TheChotoBhai wants to stop.

"Recently, we were planning about trying out and reviewing other Gordon Ramsay restaurants. Something along the lines of, 'Going to GR restaurants all over the world'."

Whether that happens or not, only time will tell. But rest assured that if 'Rafsan TheChotoBhai', a creator with around five million followers on social media, does end up shooting more content on Gordon Ramsay, there's a pretty good chance of the man himself calling Rafsan out for his lack of table etiquettes on one of his signature TikTok reactions!