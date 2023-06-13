Ramsay’s was subpar: Rafsan

Splash

Aunim Shams
13 June, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 11:04 am

Ramsay’s was subpar: Rafsan

Aunim Shams
13 June, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 11:04 am
Rafsan. Photo: Courtesy
Rafsan. Photo: Courtesy

Having already tasted the delicacies at Salt Bae and CZN Burak's restaurants, Rafsan, widely known as 'Rafsan TheChotoBhai', walked into Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill at Kuala Lumpur with sky high expectations; expecting the world famous Beef Wellington to be the pinnacle of his celebrity chef restaurant reviews; only to return feeling hard done by.

"Honestly, Gordon Ramsay is much 'bigger' than the likes of CZN Burak and Salt Bae. They came into the fold quite recently, but Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver were the legends, the celebrity chefs that we grew up watching. I honestly had a much higher expectation," Rafsan said.

The Beef Wellington looked…different to say the least. By different, I mean it looked different from the usual GR Beef Wellingtons being sold at other restaurants and hotels across the world. The one that Rafsan tasted, had a greenish layer of.. something. 

"In Malaysia, the food being served at restaurants has to be halal. Maybe that's why they swapped the parma ham slices for something else," inferred ChotoBhai.

One other aspect that did not feel upto the mark to Rafsan was the grade and quality of the meat. In comparison to Salt Bae's cuts, the one in the Beef Wellington was much inferior.

"The cut of meat used in the Wellington was a tenderloin. At Salt Bae's, I tried a sirloin. The grade and taste of the meat was so good, you could just salt it out and dive into it. I had actually thought that Salt Bae's food won't be as great as it turned out to be. In comparison, I felt that Gordon Ramsay's was subpar," said Rafsan.

Gordon Ramsay has around 58 restaurants spread across the planet. Maybe in comparison to his other restaurants at marquee locations such as Las Vegas, New York and Dubai, the one where Rafsan dined in at Kuala Lumpur is not adhering to the same metrics of quality. It's not just Rafsan, the entire Malaysian TikTok community were talking about how bad KL's Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill actually is.

However, Kuala Lumpur is not where TheChotoBhai wants to stop. 

"Recently, we were planning about trying out and reviewing other Gordon Ramsay restaurants. Something along the lines of, 'Going to GR restaurants all over the world'."

Whether that happens or not, only time will tell. But rest assured that if 'Rafsan TheChotoBhai', a creator with around five million followers on social media, does end up shooting more content on Gordon Ramsay, there's a pretty good chance of the man himself calling Rafsan out for his lack of table etiquettes on one of his signature TikTok reactions!

 

Rafsan TheChotoBhai / Gordon Ramsay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

18h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

1d | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

17h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA