Raagi set to release today

Mizanur Rahman Mizan directed action film 'Raagi' is set to release today across the country. The film will see the return to screen of Dhallywood superstar Munmun, who will play a villain for the first time in her career.

Earlier the teaser trailer of the film was shown at a meet the press event, where Abir Chowdhury, the actor who plays the protagonist, was praised by film industry professionals for his screen presence.

Khorshed Alam Khosru, former president of the Producers' Association and present at the press event, praised Chouwdhury's screen presence and likened his style of doing action scenes to the famed action movie star of South Indian film industry Allu Arjun.

Abir Chowdhury said he was overwhelmed by praise from his peers and that he aspires to help originate a style of Bangladeshi action film.

Chowdhury's past resume includes Ashrafur Rahman directed 'Tumi Ashbe Bole' (2012) and Shahadat Hossain Liton directed 'Baap Boro Na Sosor Boro' (2010).

Achol Akhee, who plays another lead character, said this was a big role for her and working in an action movie was a challenge.