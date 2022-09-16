R Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial

Splash

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 11:43 am

Kelly being tried at court for sexual abuse. Photo: Collected
Kelly being tried at court for sexual abuse. Photo: Collected

R&B singer R Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal.

In his latest trial was found guilty by a jury on six out of 13 counts, prosecutors said.

He was found guilty of three child pornography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex, but acquitted of seven other charges that included obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography.

The verdict of the jury in US District Court in Chicago came after jurors deliberated for 11 hours over two days.

Kelly is among the most prominent people convicted of sexual misbehavior during the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse in recent years.

During the five-week trial, several women took the stand and told jurors that Kelly sexually abused them when they were minors. The jury also saw a video of Kelly molesting his goddaughter, who testified that the abuse began in the 1990s when she was a teenager.

Kelly also faces various state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.
 

