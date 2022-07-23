Purnima remarries in a surprise ceremony

Popular 2000s actress Dilara Hanif Purnima tied the knot again with Ashfakur Rahman Rabin, an official of a multinational company.

The wedding ceremony took place in Dhaka on 27 May and it was revealed to the media on Thursday night by Purnima.

The wedding ceremony was attended by family members and relatives from both sides.

Purnima got married first with Ahmed Jamal Fahad on 4 November, 2007. In 2014, their daughter Arshia Umaiza was born.