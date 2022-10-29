Pritom and Shahtaj tie the knot

Splash

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 09:57 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Musician and actor Pritom Hasan has tied the knot with prominent actress, model and influencer Shahtaj Monira Hashem. The wedding took place at a hotel in Sreemangal yesterday night.

Actress and model Sunerah Kamal posted on Thursday a few photos of what appeared to be Shahtaj Monira Hashem and Pritom Hasan's 'Mehendi' event on her social media.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pritom was dressed in a white Panjabi, while Shahtaj was wearing a stunning pink dress. 

The two first appeared together in the music video of 'Jadukor' five years ago.

Pritom has been singing and producing upbeat music since 2016.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shahtaj, on the other hand, has a thriving career in showbiz, appearing in numerous popular dramas and telefilms.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Other celebrity guests such as the likes of Xefer, Nuhash Humayun, Ridy Sheikh etc are close friends of the couple and were present at the events.

