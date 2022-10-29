Pritom and Shahtaj tie the knot
Musician and actor Pritom Hasan has tied the knot with prominent actress, model and influencer Shahtaj Monira Hashem. The wedding took place at a hotel in Sreemangal yesterday night.
Actress and model Sunerah Kamal posted on Thursday a few photos of what appeared to be Shahtaj Monira Hashem and Pritom Hasan's 'Mehendi' event on her social media.
Pritom was dressed in a white Panjabi, while Shahtaj was wearing a stunning pink dress.
The two first appeared together in the music video of 'Jadukor' five years ago.
Pritom has been singing and producing upbeat music since 2016.
Shahtaj, on the other hand, has a thriving career in showbiz, appearing in numerous popular dramas and telefilms.
Other celebrity guests such as the likes of Xefer, Nuhash Humayun, Ridy Sheikh etc are close friends of the couple and were present at the events.