Priscilla trailer: Sofia Coppola charts the troubled love story of Elvis Presley

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 October, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:41 pm

Related News

Priscilla trailer: Sofia Coppola charts the troubled love story of Elvis Presley

Hindustan Times
04 October, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On Tuesday, the production banner A24 released the official trailer of Priscilla, starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny as his wife Priscilla Presley. The film marked its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month where it received a rapturous 7-minute-long standing ovation and ultimately won its star Cailee Spaeny the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

The trailer of Priscilla begins with Cailee's teenage Priscilla who is asked, "Do you like Elvis Presley?" at the counter, to which she smiles and replies "Who doesn't?" As she comes closer to the celebrated musician and singer, Priscilla develops a bond with him. Soon, they take their relationship to the next level and get engaged. What unfolds next is unexpected. Priscilla charts the intense and fairytale-like relationship that develops between them, told through the eyes of Priscilla.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, A24 added the caption, "Wife to the king. Icon to the world. Destined for more. Watch the official trailer for @SofiaCoppola's #PriscillaMovie, starring @CaileeSpaeny and @JacobElordi — In Theaters Everywhere November 3."

Based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, written by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon, the film received strong positive reviews after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. At the film's press conference at the festival, Priscilla was also present. She had said, "It's very difficult to watch a film about you and about your life and about your love. But Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework, and I really put everything out for her that I could."

Priscilla releases in theatres on 3 November.

 

Priscilla / Elvis Presley / love story of Elvis Presley

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

6h | Panorama
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

10m | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

3h | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

17h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

16h | TBS Economy